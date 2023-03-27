Delhi Police detains IYC members protesting at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, March 27 Delhi Police on Monday detained Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters while they were climbing barricades in a bid to march ahead from the Jantar Mantar, an official said.

The IYC members were protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament.

The protesters were carrying flags of the IYC, and placards saying "Satyameva Jayate" while demanding justice for Rahul Gandhi.

According to the police, some protesters were detained and fake notes of Rs 2,000 carried as a symbol of demonstration were also seized.

"The detained protesters were taken to Mandir Marg police station in police buses," an official said.

