Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant

New Delhi, July 23 Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday visited Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant for an inspection as the water level in the Yamuna river has been rising.

Previously, the water treatment plant had to be closed as water from the Yamuna had entered its premises.

"To prevent the recurrence of such episodes, all necessary arrangements were thoroughly reviewed during the visit. The officials present at the Water Treatment Plant were given clear directives to remain vigilant and take necessary actions to tackle the situation effectively," the Delhi government said in a statement.

During the visit, Bhardwaj told the mediapersons that the water level of the Yamuna has started rising again, and it was currently above 206 metre, which was beyond the danger mark.

He cautioned that the level might increase further, considering the available data till this evening.

During the last occurrence, the water level had risen above 208 metre, leading to the closure of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, Okhla Treatment Plant, and Chandrawal Treatment Plant.

This resulted in about a 25 per cent reduction in water production in Delhi.

Learning from the difficulties faced previously, the Delhi government has made substantial preparations this time.

The walls surrounding all water treatment plants have been raised to a level that even if the Yamuna's water level reaches 209 metre (which is unlikely), the water will not enter the treatment plant premises, and there will be no need to shut down the plant.

Bhardwaj stated that, currently, all water treatment plants are operating at their full capacity.

The Delhi government said that all residents living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna were evacuated and shifted to relief camps in advance.

