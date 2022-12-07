Delhi's verdict a message for nation to do positive politics: Kejriwal after AAP's MCD win

New Delhi, Dec 7 After the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday clinched a clear majority in the Municipal Corporation election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the verdict was a message for the whole country to do positive politics.

While addressing the party members at AAP headquarters here, Kejriwal said the people were fed up with the negative politics and will not tolerate that anymore.

"We don't believe in negative politics and don't do the politics of abusing one another. We had asked the vote in the name of good governance, better education system and healthcare and for the honest government, and the people have blessed us with their support," Kejriwal said.

"We have bettered the Delhi government and now people have given mandate to improve the MCD also. We congratulate the people of Delhi for showing trust in us," he said.

Kejriwal also sought the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to make Delhi clean and garbage free. He said, "Now the politics should end here and we all have to work collectively to make Delhi clean and garbage free and for this we would need support from the Centre also.

"I want the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for the PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation.

"The existing system of 'corruption and bribery' in the MCD will have to end now," said the Delhi CM, adding, "We would need support from all of you irrespective of parties.

"I want to congratulate all those councillors who have won the MCD election irrespective of parties as we all have to work together for Delhi. Those who couldn't get victory should not be worried as we would take their support also to make Delhi a clean city", Kejriwal said.

"Delhi had given us the responsibility to improve the schools, for the betterment of hospitals, to provide electricity for 24 hours, and we worked hard day and night to fulfill their expectations. Now through this mandate, people have given us the responsibility to make Delhi clean and corruption free, we thank the public of Delhi for entrusting such faith in us," Kejriwal said, while addressing his party workers.

