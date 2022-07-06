Deliberate attacks on judiciary, Cong to write to CJI: Singhvi

Bengaluru, July 6 Raising concerns over the rising incidents of orchestrated attacks targeting the judiciary, Congress party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Wednesday, said that his party will approach the Chief Justice of India to set up a special committee to look into the matter.

Speaking to media here, the senior lawyer and senior Congress politician alleged that these are not random incidences but an organised and pre-planned strategy of the BJP to browbeat and put pressure on the judiciary.

"The objective is to gag, demoralise and terrorise the judiciary."

He said that the BJP is resorting to such measures whenever the narrative does not suit the ruling party.

Singhvi said that the Congress is writing to the Chief Justice of India to look into the issue of trolling and attempts to gag the judiciary by the ruling party.

"We're in the process of writing a letter to the CJI for setting up a special committee to examine these orchestrated attacks on the judicial system," he said.

Referring to the criticism of Nupur Sharma by Supreme Court judges during a recent hearing, Singhvi said it is a routine part of court proceedings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor