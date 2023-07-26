Deputy CM Shivkumar claimed, “To topple the state’s congress regime a conspiracy hatched in a foreign land by some BJP and JD(S) leaders”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched in Singapore to topple or destabilize the state’s congress regime by some BJP and JD(S) leaders. While talking with the media in Bengaluru, DKS said that their plot is that they are doing it in Singapore and not in Bengaluru. And claimed that he was aware of who was behind this. He further said, “Some BJP and JD(S) leaders couldn’t hold a meeting here or in Delhi so a few tickets are being booked. It is like the enemy of my enemy is becoming friends. We are tracking such activities,” he added.

Political analysts said DSK was targeting the JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy who’s on a foreign trip. According to sources he might be in Europe, or Ireland while the Congress sources claimed that he was in Singapore. A JD(S) source denied the baseless accusation and said the Congress leaders were trying to fool the people of Karnataka by making such useless false allegations to hide their inside tussles and divert people’s attention. There is also speculation that the JD(S) may join the NDA and strike a seat-sharing deal with the saffron party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Taking a jibe at DSK, the BJP party tweeted, “Congress to reveal who boarded the Singapore flight to topple the Congress regime. Was it a senior leader like BK Hariprasad, DK Suresh, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, or MLA Dr. Ranganath?”