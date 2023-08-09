DG BSF visits Akhnoor border, takes stock of security situation

Jammu, Aug 9 DG BSF Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday visited the border areas along the Akhnoor division to review the border domination and security situation on International Border (IB).

DG BSF was accompanied by P V Rama Sastry, SDG (Western Command), D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu and other officers.

DG BSF is on a three day visit to Jammu and arrived in the city on August 7.

“BSF Sector commander and Batallion commanders briefed DG BSF on the ground and explained overall BSF deployment and domination of area under prevailing security scenario,” BSF said in a statement.

“He was also informed about border management aspects of BSF Battalions deployed in the area wherein the local border population is assisted in terms of regular civic action programmes and border area medical camps. DG BSF visited various BOPs and witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations.”

The statement added that during the visit, DG BSF interacted with troops and applauded their professional acumen in safe guarding the International Border in stringent conditions relentlessly.

“DG BSF exhorted BSF troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of border to thwart continuous challenges from across the border,” the statement said.

