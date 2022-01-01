Dhankhar calls Advocate General to discuss Howrah Municipal Bill

Kolkata, Jan 1 After seeking clarification from the West Bengal government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked Advocate General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee to meet him to discuss certain issues related to the Howrah Municipal Bill 2021.

"WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, after taking conspectus of the situation and proceedings before Calcutta High Court, has sought to confer with Advocate General @MamataOfficial under Article 165(2) of the Constitution," the Governor wrote.

"Government @MamataOfficial has been directed to make available the entire documentation to the Advocate General, who shall make it convenient, at the earliest, to confer with the undersigned, who at present is at Raj Bhavan, Darjeeling. The matter may be accorded utmost priority," he added.

In a letter to the state government, the Governor wrote, "Response to inputs sought vide note dated 24.11.2021 were made available by the state government after a considerable delay of about a month on 20.12.2021. Thereafter vide note dated 24.12.2021, finding that the response of the government was wanting on several counts, it was indicated that inputs sought vide note dated 24.11.2021 be made available. The file has now been received on 28.12.2021 at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, and made available at Raj Bhavan, Darjeeling, on December 30, 2021."

"In the note dated 24.11.2021 it was indicated that 'concerned officials be sensitised accordingly and all required information sought be made available to this office at the earliest'. Going by the inputs made available on 20.12.2021, it is apparent that this has had no impact," he added.

"Be that as it may, taking conspectus of the situation and also the proceedings before the High Court at Calcutta, in writ petition MAT 1354 of 2021. I find it expedient to confer with the learned Advocate General under Article 163(2) of the Constitution of India steps be taken by the government to make available the entire documentation to the learned Advocate General, who shall make it convenient, at the earliest, to confer with the undersigned, who at present is at Raj Bhavan, Darjeeling. The matter may be accorded utmost priority," the Governor said.

