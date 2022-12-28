Dhinarakan rules out possibility of AMMK merging with AIADMK

Chennai, Dec 28 AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a merger of his outfit with Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK.

Dhinakaran, the nephew of ousted AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, addressing reporters after holding discussions with district-level office-bearers, said that his party will never make the mistake of merging with the AIADMK.

The AMMK leader said that if all the followers of the late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa united together, then it was easy to defeat the DMK in both the Lok Sabha and even in the Assembly elections. Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK was in the hands of the wrong persons and asserted that he would retrieve the party from them.

"Ours is a growing organisation and we have cadres who are determined to re-establish Amma (Jayalalithaa's) rule and we would strive for that," he said.

Dhinakaran also said that the party is planning to strike alliances with like-minded parties. He said that the idea of the party was to defeat the DMK and added that the party was open to alliance with either of the two national parties, the Congress or the BJP.

However, he clearly said that if such an alliance does not materialise, the AMMK would fight the polls alone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor