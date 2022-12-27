Differences surface in IUML over Jayarajan Vs Jayarajan tussle in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 With the tussle between two Jayarajans in the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) taking the political centre stage, a difference of opinion in the Congress-led Opposition's second biggest ally, India Union Muslim League (IUML) has raised eyebrows.

The ruling CPI(M) has been rocked by the feud between the two leaders after P. Jayarajan at the party meeting of the top brass on Saturday (December 24) alleged that E.P. Jayarajan present Left Democratic Front convenor and former State Industries Minister and his family had amassed huge wealth".

On Monday (December 26), the close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang and having failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when the latter was the CPI(M) candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

E.P. Jayarajan's son and wife are company directors, which own a Rs 30-crore Ayurveda resort in Kannur, that was opened in 2019 and this was what P.Jayarajan had made allegations against.

It was after two days of the spat, the first response came from the IUML, an ally in the Congress-led UDF. IUML veteran and senior legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty said that they will make no statements as it pertains to a political party of a different political front.

This came as a shocker for many in the Congress-led UDF, but those who know Kunhalikutty well were not surprised as the CPI(M) and Kunhalikutty for long have been having a good relationship.

But leaders like K.P.A. Majeed, a senior IUML legislator, was unhappy with this response and he came out in the open and said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must react to this.

Majeed wrote in his Facebook that the resort had been built by razing down a hill, which was not at all opposed by any as the bigwigs in the CPI(M) were behind this. Hence, he wanted Vijayan to come out with his opinion, Majeed wrote in his FB post.

Incidentally, it was just early this month that the CPI(M) led by its state secretary M.V. Govindan and even Vijayan gave a clean chit to the IUML. Soon, speculation arose that the CPI(M) was extending an olive branch to the IUML to desert the Congress-led UDF alliance and join the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.

Meanwhile, for the first time after E.P. Jayarajan has come under attack. He was seen on Tuesday attending a public meeting in Kannur, his hometown, but despite the media asking numerous questions, he remained tight-lipped.

