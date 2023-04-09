Directorate of Odisha Paribar: Odisha govt to establish one-stop point contact for Odia Diaspora

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 : The Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday approved a proposal to establish a 'Directorate of Odisha Paribar', the state government informed in an official statement.

Directorate will aim to create a one-stop point of contact and support system for Odias living in other parts of the country and across the world, the state government said.

"Some States Governments in India have set up dedicated bodies to look after the interest and welfare of their non-resident citizens. While the Government of Odisha has been engaging with these Pravasi Odias in different ways and circumstances, there is a need felt for a single point of contact for the people of Odisha staying both within and outside the country with the State Government. This will strengthen the relationship between NROs and the State government and its people through an orgzed liaisoning framework," the official statement said.

"In CM Patnaik's numerous visits to different parts of the States and a few countries, most of these associations have been requesting the Chief Minister to have a mechsm whereby People from Odisha spread across the States and other countries can contribute and be a part of this transformative journey," official statement added.

During his current trip to Japan, Chief Minister met the people from Odisha who requested to have a formal mechsm whereby the efforts of the people of Odisha in spreading the Odia language literature art culture including the Jagannath Culture could be made more effective, statement mentioned.

"The State Government, therefore, propose to establish a "Directorate of Odisha Paribar" under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to have a better connect with the Pravasi Odias within the country and across the world. The Directorate will engage with the diaspora in the growth journey of Odisha by leveraging their knowledge, skills, and global reach while also making efforts to resolve any issues they may be facing," the press release said.

"The Directorate will act as a single point of interface with the Government Departments for resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion, clearances etc. Enlisting Odia Associations in different parts of India and in foreign countries; Developing a closer relationship with the People of Odisha living in different states and abroad including Gen Next through partnerships at individual, institutional and civil society levels on matters relating to promotion of Odia language, culture and heritage, tourism and sports; handlooms and handicrafts," it added.

In this regard, Odisha Government will also launch a portal titled Paribar.

"To reach out to the NROs in distress and provide possible support. The directorate will develop a dedicated portal titled "Paribar- the Portal for Pravasi Odias Connecting the Roots. There will be an Advisory Council to be headed by the Chief Minister. The members of the Council shall be nominated by the State Government. The Minister for Odia Language Literature and Culture Department shall be the permanent member of the council. The Secretary of the OLLC Department shall be the Member Convener," it said.

