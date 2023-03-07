Dismiss AAP government for failure to maintain law, order: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, March 7 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday urged Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss the Bhagwant Mann government for its "gross failure" to maintain law and order, while also accusing it of indulging in corruption running into hundreds of crores while framing the liquor and sand mining policy.

SAD President Sukhbir Badal led a party delegation to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

The delegation apprised the Governor about the Chief Minister's conduct in the Vidhan Sabha and said Bhagwant Mann was not fit to sit in his chair.

It also expressed shock at the Chief Minister's statement that he had a complete dossier on the corrupt activities of the previous Congress ministers. Badal said it was a fact that the previous Congress government was most corrupt but it was even more mystifying as to why the Chief Minister was not taking any action against former Congress ministers despite having proof of their corrupt activities in his possession.

He said it seemed the government was using the dossier to silence Congress leaders into submission. "This was even witnessed in the Assembly when the Punjab Congress President refused to join the sloganeering against the Chief Minister or even raise his hand in solidarity with his party leaders protesting against the AAP government," Badal told the media later.

He also demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated into the murder of noted singer Sidhu Moosewala, charging Mann with responsibity for the death of Moosewala. "If the Chief Minister had not posted statements on social media bragging that Moosewala's security cover had been withdrawn, the singer would have been alive today."

He said a CBI inquiry was necessary to arrive at the truth in the case.

Asserting that law and order was most important, Badal said the gangsters and extortion culture which had become common during the AAP tenure was not only affecting businessmen who were leaving the state but also the common man.

"No one is safe. Even police stations are being attacked as was seen in Ajnala but no case was registered in the matter."

He said this state of affairs had a direct bearing on the Investment Summit organized by the AAP government "which was a complete flop". "Unemployment has also increased due to this besides social unrest," he added.

The SAD delegation also urged that the probe into the Delhi excise scam by the CBI be extended to Punjab.

It said like in the case of Delhi, (now former) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also instrumental in making the Punjab excise policy.

Badal said that Sisodia also held meetings with Punjab officials to finalize the excise policy which was monopolistic in nature and designed to ensure a quid pro quo for the AAP.

He said in the same manner blacklisted sand mining contractor Rakesh Chaudhary, who had many cases registered against him, had been re-alloted sand mining contracts in a deal which smacked of corruption.

