DMK announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha seats

Chennai, May 15 Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has released the list of three candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state it will contest in the coming biennial polls.

Six seats will fall vacant and have elections and the DMK-led alliance is likely to win four out of them. One seat has been allocated to its ally Congress, the DMK said in a statement on Sunday.

The DMK's three candidates are the party's Legal Cell Secretary R. Girirajan, Thanjavur north district Secretary S. Shanmugasundaram, and Namakkal East district unit Secretary K.R.N. Rajeshkumar.

The AIADMK camp has not yet announced the names for the two seats with its ally BJP claiming one seat.

However, it is unlikely that the BJP will be given a seat and the AIADMK will divide the two seats among the factions led by O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami.

Sources in the AIADMK said that among the Palaniswami faction the names of former Fisheries Minister, D. Jayakumar, and former Law Minister, CVe Shanmugham are prominent while the OPS faction is likely to push for party's Theni district unit Secretary S.P.M. Syedkhan.

