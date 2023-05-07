'DMK govt in TN failed to manage law & order'

Chennai, May 7 Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said the DMK government has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state in the last two years since it came to power,

The AMMK leader who is a former MLA and the nephew of expelled AIADMK interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, lashed out at the government for the delay in investigating the Kodanad murder cum heist case, Sterlite police firing case and Pollachi sexual assault case.

In a six-page letter, on the DMK government's second anniversary, he questioned the government over its failure to abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu, which was a poll promise.

Dhinakaran said: "They said that they will strike down NEET with a single signature and they know how to achieve it. Two years have been completed after they came to power and nothing happened."

He also expressed concern over the increase in honour killings in the state ever since the DMK government assumed office.

The AMMK leader also lashed out against senior ministers for their disrespectful attitude towards women who were using free bus pass services.

TTV Dhinakaran said that the DMK government has been betraying the fishermen community ever since the Katchatheevu island handing over incident. He added that fishermen from the state were facing physical assault and intimidation by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The former MLA also lashed out against the Rs 80 crore project of Pen Monument in the name of late Kalignar Karunanidhi at the Marina beach overlooking stringent opposition from environmentalists and fishermen community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor