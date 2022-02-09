DMK govt in TN is making only announcements not implementing: Seeman

Chennai, Feb 9 Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader and actor-director Seeman on Wednesday accused the DMK government of Tamil Nadu of only making announcements and not implementing them.

He said that Chief Minister Stalin was making announcements on a daily basis but nothing was being done for people's welfare.

Seeman also said that the government has to be more pro-active and people-friendly and tall announcements during elections would not help the people.

In a statement, the NTK leader said that political violence has escalated in Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the Urban local body polls.

He said that two political killings related to local body elections have taken place in Chennai and Tirunelveli. Seeman said that in a democratic country organising free and fair elections was important and added that the councillor's seat was significant as his signature was required for almost all activities in the local area.

The actor-turned-politician said that the councillor playes a major role in building houses, getting water, electricity, and drainage connection, and hence the post of councillor was important.

He said that the political killings were related to the competition for councillor posts which in turn was a means for collecting money as bribes.

The NTK leader said that his party candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers in several parts of the state due to threats from major political forces.

He said that in many seats, candidates were elected unopposed due to small parties and independent candidates forced to withdraw their nominations.

It may be noted that 231 candidates in Tamil Nadu were elected unopposed in the Urban local body elections.

