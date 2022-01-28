DMK MLA removed from party post for assaulting GCC engineer

Chennai, Jan 28 DMK Organising Secretary and state Waterworks Minister S. Duraimurugan on Friday removed Tiruvottiyur MLA K.P. Sankar from the party position.

The move came following a complaint against the legislator for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Shankar was serving as the Secretary of Tiruvottiyur West district for the DMK.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has submitted a report on the incident to the Commissioner Gagan Singh Bedi. However, the Corporation is yet to file a police complaint on the incident.

The incident, according to GCC officials, occurred when the assistant engineer along with his technical team was inspecting road laying work at Natarajan Garden on Wednesday. The GCC officials said that the MLA and his followers reached there and attacked the assistant engineer and his assistant.

The engineer had asked the contractor to begin work as per the schedule, but the MLA was furious as the contractor had not met him. The MLA, however, told mediapersons that he had not beaten anyone and that he had opposed the road laying work as it was not being properly carried out.

