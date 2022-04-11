JNU brawl case: Do not eat non-veg on Ram Navami, says Ramdas Athawale

Warring camps at the Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed on Sunday once again. The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, Minister in Modi government Ramdas Athawale has made a big statement. Ramdas Athavale has said that on the occassion of Ram Navami one should avoid eating non-vegetarian food.

Violent clashes broke out between students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Cauvery dormitory on Sunday, injuring more than 10 students of ABVP and Left alliance members. On the last day of Navratri, on Sunday, some students of Kaveri hostel had organized Ram Navami Pooja and Havana. On the other hand, Iftar party was also organized in the hostel area. Meat was also kept for this Iftar party. This was objected by some students. As the pooja of Ram Navami has started and it is the last day of Navratri, meat should not be included in the menu of hostel mess, said ABVP. This led to a clash in two groups.

Ramdas Athawale, the Union Minister of State in the Modi government, made a big statement while various reactions were being spread on social media on the incident at JNU. Ramdas Athawale has said that on the occassion of Ram Navami one should avoid eating non-vegetarian food.

Ramdas Athawale said, "People of different castes and religions live in our country India. Everyone should respect each other. Ram Navami is a holy festival of Hindus. "

"There should be no conflict between veg and non-veg. People of all castes and religions live in India. Everyone should respect each other. I am of this opinion," said Ramdas.