Don't get misled, Haryana CM appeals to striking anganwadi workers

Chandigarh, Feb 24 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged the striking anganwadi workers and helpers of the state not to get misled or instigated by political leaders, as in the past seven years several steps have been taken by the state government to safeguard their interests.

Addressing the media here, Khattar said, "We have taken several concrete steps in the interest of anganwadi workers and helpers. In December last year, the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers was increased by Rs 850 and Rs 736, respectively."

"Haryana is among the first three states where the highest honorarium is being given. In north India, Haryana ranks first," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 12,661 is given to the anganwadi worker with more than 10 years of experience, while Rs 11,401 is being given to those with less than 10 years of experience.

In Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal, Khattar said anganwadi workers are getting Rs 9,500, Rs 6,500, Rs 10,000, Rs 9,678, Rs 10,500, Rs 6,540 and Rs 6,750, respectively.

"We have increased their honorarium from time to time. In 2014, the honorarium of anganwadi workers was Rs 7,500 per month, which has now been increased to Rs 12,661. Similarly, the honorarium of the helpers was Rs 3,500 per month in 2014, which has now gone up to Rs 6, 781," Khattar said.

