Don't kill frogs, eat chicken instead: Goa CM

Panaji, July 7 Amid constant hunting of frogs and serving their curried or fried meaty legs on plates continuing in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday warned frog poachers and advised them to eat chicken instead

For years activists have been trying to create awareness about how the amphibian species serves humans best in the wild and not on a dinner plate.

Urging people about protecting frogs, Sawant during a programme in South Goa said that it helps to maintain environmental balance.

"We need to save frogs. It is true that if we want to maintain the balance in the environment, then we should save them. We arrest those who try to poach frogs. Don't kill frogs," Sawant said.

"Don't eat frogs, eat chicken instead. Frogs are important to maintain the balance of agricultural land," Sawant said.

Frog meat, referred to as "jumping chicken" in code language in restaurants, continues to be the main reason why poaching of frogs takes place.

Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik also said that people should avoid killing and eating frogs. "Those who kill frogs, offences are registered against them. Don't run after frogs, we have a law to book those who poach them," he said.

Naik said that there are many types of frogs found in Goa. "Don't eat them," he said.

