'Don't trust Shivraj', Kejriwal tells voters at rally in MP

Bhopal, Aug 20 Criticising his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that 'Mama' has deceived the people of the state.

"There is a Mama who has betrayed his nieces and nephews a lot. I would advise people not to trust him," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said while addressing a rally in Satna district.

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal said that he is into politics to build the nation.

He also released 'guarantees' (promises) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and urged people to support the party's candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"I request you to give us one chance, and I promise you will forget BJP and Congress," he said.

Kejriwal also promised to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. He said all electricity bills would be waived.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh have given enough chances to the BJP and the Congress in the last 75 years but none of them provided proper electricity supply in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties," he said.

He counted the freebies introduced in Delhi after the AAP and similarly in Punjab after winning the elections last year.

"Kejriwal has come to provide guarantees... and those will be fulfilled. Otherwise, Kejriwal will get his head chopped," he said.

This was Kejriwal's second public rally in the poll-bound state. Earlier, he, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had addressed a rally in Gwalior last month.

