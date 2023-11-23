Dozens of patients, injuries evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital to southern Gaza

Gaza, Nov 23 The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza began to evacuate dozens of patients and injuries to the south of the Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement.

The PRCS on Wednesday added that 14 ambulances have arrived at the hospital to evacuate the patients, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kidney patients will be transferred to the Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, while the wounded will be taken to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, both in the southern strip, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army continued its operation at the Al-Shifa complex, trapping 259 injured people and patients, along with at least 19 medical staff, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry, adding that the hospital is in severe shortage of water, electricity and medical supplies.

At present, the Al-Shifa Hospital is no longer operational and is not receiving new patients, according to the Health Ministry.

