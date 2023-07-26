Drama at NDMC meeting as Kejriwal, BJP leader engage in verbal argument, CM leaves

New Delhi, July 26 Drama unfolded at a meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) here on Wednesday as BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a heated verbal argument, resulting in the latter leaving midway.

Chahal later accused Kejriwal of neglecting the Flood Control Committee's apex committee meetings and leaving the meeting without addressing questions about women's safety and flood control.

In response, the AAP accused the BJP-affiliated members turned the NDMC meeting into a political battleground.

"It is very unfortunate that the BJP shows no interest in the welfare of people living in the NDMC area. Today's meeting had many important agenda items, but the BJP members raised issues unrelated to the welfare of NDMC residents, such as women's atrocities in Rajasthan, surgical strikes, and tukde gang. This is nothing but cheap and dirty politics," the AAP stated.

It said that all BJP members, led by Chahal, continuously shouted during the meeting and prevented any agenda from being discussed. "The CM had no choice but to adjourn the meeting. The sole objective of BJP members seemed to be to insult the CM, and in doing so, they wasted precious time of the Council and stalled numerous important projects of NDMC. Despite the CM's pleas to conduct the meeting, they were determined to disrupt it. It is very unfortunate," it said.

On the other hand, Chahal accused Kejriwal of neglecting Delhi.

"When the floods reached Delhi, he was busy attending alliance meetings with other political parties in Patna and Bengaluru, despite constantly accusing them of being corrupt and thieves," he added.

Chahal claimed that NDMC organised more than 70 SUVIDHA camps in its area, but Kejriwal did not participate in any of them. He also claimed that Kejriwal, as the chairman of the Apex Committee, did not hold a single meeting in two years to prepare for the monsoon, which resulted in the recent floods in areas like Civil Lines, Yamuna Bazar, and Jaitpur.

He also accused Kejriwal of having no attachment to the employees working in various government departments of Delhi and the NDMC.

