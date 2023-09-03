DRI seizes 14.32 kg smuggled gold at Indo-Bangladesh border

New Delhi, Sep 3 Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said that in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) they have recovered 14.32 kg of smuggled gold at the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

The officials said that two persons have been arrested in the case.

"Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI, a joint operation was launched with BSF along the international border in Nadia district of West Bengal. Search of the forested area near the border village led to the seizure of 106 gold biscuits and pieces that were concealed under the soil in a pit," said the official.

The official said that the key person involved in this border crossing and distribution of the smuggled gold along with a key aide was arrested on Sunday.

