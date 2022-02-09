Driver arrested for murdering mother, 2 daughters in Kabul

Kabul, Feb 9 A man was arrested for murdering a woman and two of her daughters in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Tuesday night, the capital police said on Wednesday.

"A man named Ramin was arrested by security personnel in Jah-e-Rahis locality, Police District 7 of Kabul city on Tuesday night," Xinhua news agency reported citing Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman.

The man, who had served as the driver for the victims, has confessed that he was behind the murder of the mother and her teenage girls, according to Zadran.

The motive behind the criminal case was not immediately known but further investigation was underway, according to the source.

