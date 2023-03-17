Drivers' strike hits supply of petrol, vegetable in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 17 Despite the Odisha government's assurance to fulfil their demands in three months, thousands of drivers continued their agitation across the state. The protest affected supply of petrol, vegetable, and other essential commodities in Odisha.

Nearly 2 lakh drivers under the banner Drivers Ekata Mahasangha are on an indefinite 'quit steering' protest since March 15 to press for their 10-point charter of demands.

A large number of the drivers gathered at Chandikhol square on the national highway on Friday morning and launched demonstrations. Heavy police force was also deployed there.

They are demanding pension after 60 years of age, death benefits, life insurance, social security, parking and toilet facility.

Due to the protest, consumers made beeline for petrol pumps fearing shortage of fuel. Several fuel stations were shut due to unavailability of petrol and diesel in cities like Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jeypore and Malkangiri.

Sanjay Lath, general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Association said, "Due to the protest by drivers, there is a shortage of petrol in many fuel stations across Odisha. We need around 500 fuel tankers every day to cater the needs of the consumers. However, till now the movement of fuel carrying vehicles has not been restored completely."

Speaking about the situation in the capital city Bhubaneswar, he said, on an average, 3.30 lakh litres of petrol being sold in Bhubaneswar each day. However, about 8.25 lakh litres of petrol were sold on Thursday alone, Lath said.

People have resorted to panic buying. But there is not much difference in diesel sales as trucks remained off road, he said.

The oil tankers were also stranded in front of oil depots at Jatni and Paradip. Some of the vehicles have started movement, Lath informed.

"We expect that the situation will start improving in Bhubaneswar city from the evening as some fuel tankers are scheduled to reach the city. But it will take two or three more days to return to normalcy in other parts of Odisha," he said.

Similarly, the vegetable price has gone skyrocket in different markets as the trucks laden with vegetables and other essential commodities were stranded due to the drivers' strike. Few trucks have started reaching the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack markets. But the vegetables were damaged, sources said.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a meeting with the agitating drivers on Thursday evening and assured them that their demands will be resolved in three months.

Despite the written assurance from the government, the drivers continued their protest in many places across Odisha. A violence was also reported in Berhampur during the protest. The drivers clashed with police, in which four police officials were injured.

Chief Secretary Jena and DGP Sunil Bansal have again appealed to the drivers to call off their strike as the government is positively considering their demands.

The matriculation students are facing mental pressure due to the strike, which will affect their performance in the ongoing examination. Besides, the supply chain of the essential commodities was also affected due to the protest, Jena said.

The government will again hold a meeting with the drivers very soon, he said.

Appealing to the drivers to call off their protest, the police DG warned that strong legal action will be taken, if they try to take law into their hands.



