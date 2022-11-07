DSSSB to soon fill up positions lying vacant since long

New Delhi, Nov 7 The filling up of more than 30,000 government vacancies, mainly in the education and health departments of Delhi government, is expected to be expedited with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) getting additional manpower for performing its duties more effectively and speedily.

According to a source in the DSSSB, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has recently directed the officials to immediately fill up 117 additional posts of various categories in DSSSB.

An official in DSSSB said that the process of filling up of these posts is in its final stages and will be completed within two weeks.

The posts created through an L-G decision in May this year include deputy secretaries, section officers, assistant section officers, senior assistants, junior assistants, legal assistants and peons/MTS, he said.

Once these 117 posts are filled, the fully-staffed DSSSB is expected to work in full capacity and expedite the hitherto lagging process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews etc. for filling up of thousands of posts that include teachers, nurses, paramedical Staff, physical training instructors and technic, among others, the official said, adding that these posts have been lying vacant since as long as 2013, due to the lackadaisical attitude of the government, which preferred to appoint contractual employees against permanent government vacancies.

After taking over, the L-G had expressed serious concern and displeasure over unduly and inordinately delayed vacancies in several government departments of critical importance to the people of Delhi.

He had also flagged the issue of filling up of such permanent vacancies on a contractual basis, which often led to favouritism in appointments, misappropriation of government funds in the name of ghost employees and ultimately an unconstitutional deterrent to the equal right to employment.

The DSSSB was mandated to select candidates for Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' for appointment to various departments of GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings through a government decision in 1996.

