During pandemic, Modi showed leadership skills to the world: Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his leadership skills to the world during the pandemic, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state Liberation Day.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his leadership skills to the whole world in tackling the global pandemic. He has increased the pride of the country across the world," Sawant said.

"On behalf of the people of Goa I wish to thank the PM and the members of his cabinet for the help he has rendered in helping us overcome the wave of Covid," Sawant also said.

Modi is scheduled to visit Goa later on Sunday to participate in 60th anniversary celebrations, as well as inaugurate infrastructure projects in the state worth Rs 600 crore.

Goa was liberated from 451 years of colonial rule by the Indian Armed Forces on December 19, 1961.

