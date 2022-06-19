Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines' vice president

Davao City (Philippines), June 19 Sara Duterte-Carpio was sworn into office as the 15th vice president of the Philippines on Sunday in her hometown in Davao City in the southern Philippines.

Wearing an emerald green chiffon Filipiniana gown, Duterte-Carpio took her oath of office as her mother, Elizabeth, and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, standing next to her, watched, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We should not, as we could not afford to squander the future of our children. The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," said Duterte-Carpio, popularly known by her nickname Inday.

Duterte-Carpio rallied the people to serve her country of 110 million and protect the integrity of families and children's future.

"Let us show our love for our country by taking care of our family and communities despite the challenges that come their way," Duterte-Carpio added.

A lawyer and former mayor of Davao City, Duterte-Carpio will officially assume office on June 30. Her six-year term ends on June 30, 2028.

At 44 years old, she is the youngest to have been elected vice president and the third woman vice president after Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Maria Leonor Robredo.

Thousands flocked to the square fronting the city hall to listen to and watch Duterte-Carpio take her oath of office, including Duterte-Carpio's family, President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, and former President Arroyo.

Earlier this month, Duterte-Carpio said she looks forward "to achieving new milestones with the ever-active Filipino-Chinese community in the (Philippines)."

Over 4,000 troops and police personnel were deployed to secure the event and the hotels where guests stayed.

Duterte-Carpio won by garnering 32.2 million votes, the highest number of votes from all national candidates, in the May 2022 elections and about twice the 16.6 million votes cast for her father in the 2016 presidential race.

Duterte-Carpio's running mate, Marcos, 64, also won by a landslide with 31.6 million votes. He will take his oath of office in Manila as new Philippine president on June 30, succeeding Duterte.

Duterte-Carpio will also head the Department of Education in the incoming Marcos administration.

