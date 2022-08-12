DVAC raids ex-AIADMK legislator Baskar's premises

Chennai, Aug 12 The Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) bureau was conducting raids and searches at 26 premises of former AIADMK MLA, K.P.P. Baskar since Friday morning.

The former MLA is a close associate of the AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Sources told that the raids were being conducted at places linked to the MLA and his wife. The DVAC, according to sources, had conducted a study on the former MLA's properties and found that his wealth had increased several times during the period from 2016 to 2021.

Baskar was an MLA from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021. The DVAC in its FIR said, "The Ist accused Thiru K.P.P. Baskar is native of Namakkal district. The second accused, Tmt B. Uma is his wife and they have three daughters. namely, 1, Selvi B. Ragavarthini, 2, Selvi B. Yogavarthini, and 3, Selvi B. Jayavaani. The first accused Thiru KPP Baskar was a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Namakkal Legislative Assembly Constituency from 2011 to 2021.

"During that period, he was a public servant as defined by u/s 2(c ) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Prior to 2011, he was doing transport business and his economic condition was not good. The first accused has accumulated more assets by intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period from 2016 to 2021 in his name and in the name of his family members. The discreet collection of bank account details and registration documents revealed the quantum of movable and immovable properties of the accused", the FIR further read.

Ever since the DMK government under M.K. Stalin assumed office in Tamil Nadu in May 2021, the DVAC had conducted raids at the premises of several senior leaders of the AIADMK, including many former ministers.

The AIADMK had cried foul stating that the raids were part of the victimisation and arm-twisting tactics of the DMK government and 'that the party could not be cowed down by such acts'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor