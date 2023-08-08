EC announces by-polls for 2 Tripura Assembly seats on Sep 5

Agartala, Aug 8 The Election Commission on Tuesday announced by-elections in two Assembly seats in Tripura on September 5, officials said here.

An election official said here that the bypolls in Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district would be held on September 5 and the statutory notification would be issued on August 10.

As per the schedule of the by-elections, the last date of filing nominations is August 17 and the scrutiny of candidatures would take place next day. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is August 21. Votes would be counted on September 8.

The by-election in Dhanpur assembly seat was necessitated after Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly days after her election from the seat as BJP nominee in February 16 Assembly elections, result of which was declared on March 2.

The Muslim-dominated Boxanagar assembly seat fell vacant after the death of sitting CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque, who died here on July 19 after a cardiac attack.

