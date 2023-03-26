EC team in Assam to hold discussion on delimitation exercise

Guwahati, March 26 The Election Commission (EC) team arrived here on Sunday to meet all the stakeholders and hold discussions with them in connection with the delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Assam.

The EC team, consisting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel and other EC officials, is in Assam on a three-day visit from Sunday till Tuesday.

According to a statement, "the EC officials would try to understand the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders as well as the general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise".

After arriving here, the EC team met the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade, and discussed the delimitation exercise in details.

During this visit, the Commission will interact with political parties, public representatives, members of the civil societies, and social organisations.

The EC team will also meet the state administration officials, including Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the state.



