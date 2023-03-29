EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll today

By IANS | Published: March 29, 2023 09:30 AM 2023-03-29T09:30:02+5:30 2023-03-29T09:40:08+5:30

New Delhi, March 29 The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Karnataka ...

EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll today | EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll today

EC to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly poll today

Next

New Delhi, March 29 The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.

The state has 224 Assembly seats. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Both BJP and Congress are in the process of announcing the candidates for the election.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Karnataka Assembly Election Commission Of India Basavaraj Bommai The election commission of india State elections commission Basavaraj somappa bommai State law commission State election commission of india The state election commission