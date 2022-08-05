ED arrests Bihar Bahubali in PMLA case pertaining to property grabbing

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has arrested Chandrama Prasad Singh alias Tuntun Yadav in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The ED said that Tuntun Yadav and others have committed several heinous offences such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal use of arms and ammunition and have been charged under Sections 302, 307 & 385 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

On scrutiny of FIRs and chargesheets and the sale deeds executed in favour of Tuntun Yadav and others, it was found that many immovable properties were illegally acquired by them by committing scheduled offences in an organised manner.

The ED said that despite being given ample opportunities Tuntun Yadav failed to produce the required documents in support of his income before the investigating official, which was an attempt to frustrate proceedings under the PMLA.

"He deliberately avoided several summons despite the fact that summons sent through speed post were duly served upon him. It clearly shows that he doesn't have any regard for the due process of law. Therefore, by invoking section 19 of PMLA, 2002, he has been placed under arrest," said the ED official.

He was produced before a special PMLA court. The ED sought 14 days judicial custody of him. The court sent him to the ED's custody till August 17.

Earlier, a provisional attachment order of Rs 4.04 cr was issued in this case on March 31.

Further investigation in this case is on.

