ED conducts searches at premises of Kolkata TV owner

New Delhi, Dec 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at six places relating to R.P. Infosystems Ltd and Kaustuv Ray, owner of Kolkata TV, in connection with a money laundering case.

The official said that they have seized several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets during the search operation.

"The ED had registered the money laundering case on the basis of two FIRs registered by the CBI, Kolkata against Ray and his companies. Ray has defrauded and cheated the consortium of banks headed by Canara Bank," the official said.

The CBI has already filed two charge sheets against Ray and others in the matter.

The ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 22.67 crore in the matter, and the anti-money laundering agency has also filed a prosecution complaint in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

