ED consulting legal cell to decide on next course of action against Saayoni Ghosh

Kolkata, July 5 With Trinamool Youth Congress West Bengal unit chief Saayoni Ghosh dodging Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools, the central agency is now consulting its legal cell to decide on the next course of action against the actress-turned-politician.

Sources said the ED was surprised at the last moment communique sent by Ghosh on Wednesday, expressing her inability to appear before it since the date was fixed after her consent at the end of her earlier interrogation on June 30.

Sources said that Ghosh was fully aware that her next date of appearance would be on Wednesday.

Sources also said that after receiving the communique from Ghosh, the investigating officials have got in touch with their higher officials at the ED headquarters in Delhi. They are also holding discussions with their legal brains to find out whether this dodging of summons can be treated as an act of 'non-cooperation'.

In fact, after coming out of the ED office on June 30 following a marathon 11-hour grilling, Ghosh had said that she would extend full cooperation to the central agency.

“I will come on whichever day I am called. Today, I faced 11 hours of questioning. In future I am ready to face even 24 hours of questioning,” she had said.

Reacting to the development, leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that ED should not have let her go on June 30 since already there was solid evidence against her with the central agency.

Reacting to Adhikari’s comments, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that instead of interfering and passing comments on every subject, Adhikari should leave the investigation part to ED.

