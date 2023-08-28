ED files 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Saradha Group of companies case

New Delhi, 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed second supplementary prosecution complaint against the Saradha Group of companies.

The supplementary prosecution complaint has been filed against Rajat Kumar Majumder, Ex DGP of Armed police, West Bengal, Debendranath Biswas ex IPS, Debabrata Sarkar, an Executive Committee Member of East Bengal Club, Sandhir Agarwal, Sajjan Agarwal, Naresh Balodia, Advocate and Anubhuti Printers and Publication Pvt. Ltd., Guwahati for acquiring Proceeds of Crime from Saradha Group of companies and for concealing and projecting it as untainted property.

The Court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

"The Saradha Group was engaged in illegal collection of a huge sum from innocent investors in large part of Eastern India during the year 2009-2013 without any due permission from the regulatory authorities. Subsequently Saradha group diverted the funds collected from public for the personal benefits of promoters and defaulted on repayment to investors," the ED said.

The official said that ED has issued nine attachment orders provisionally attaching assets worth more than Rs 380 Crore. Prosecution complaint against twenty six accused was already filed.

The present supplementary complaint has been filed against eight other accused persons for alleged offences under Section 3 read with Section 70 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further investigation is underway.

