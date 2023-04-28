ED files 3rd supplementary charge sheet in Delhi excise scam case

New Delhi, April 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a third supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi Court against the accused businessmen Arun Pillai and Amandeep Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu.

Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with businessman and AAP communications's in-charge Vijay Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora.

On March 2, Dhall, the director of Brindco Sales Private Ltd was arrested by the ED. His questioning has led the arrest of Pillai.

Dhal allegedly played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group. He had received a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released.

Dhal allegedly shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu. The ED has also alleged that he made arrangements of meeting between South Group persons and Nair.

The ED has claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Nair, on behalf of AAP leaders received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



