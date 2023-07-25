ED raids Congress MLA house in Sonipat

New Delhi, July 25 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raid at the premises of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker in Panipat, Haryana.

Chhoker’s son, Sikandar Singh is into real estate business in Gurugram and runs a firm called Mahira Group which is accused of money laundering.

Chhoker is said to be close to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda.

Sources said that ED teams examined the documents of properties and petrol pumps belonging to Chhoker and also inquired about his other businesses.

The ED raid was conducted at Chhoker’s GT Road residence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor