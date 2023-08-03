ED raids premises of people linked to Senthil Balaji in TN's Karur

Chennai, Aug 3 Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday are conducting raids on the premises of persons linked to Tamil Nadu Minister without portfolio Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu's Karur city in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

The searches are being conducted at the premises of the personal assistant as well as some of the close acquaintances of the minister.

The ED sleuths reached Karur in morning and are conducting searches at residence of Shankar, the Personal Assistant to the minister, a granite firm’s office and also a finance firm.

According to sources in the investigation agency at Chennai, searches are being conducted at five places in the city.

The ED had conducted raids at premises of another acquaintance of Senthil Balaji on Wednesday at Vedasandur in Dindigul district.

The Income Tax department and ED officials had conducted raids on the premises of the Minister and his close associates including his brother Ashok Kumar in July.

The minister is currently lodged in Puzhal central prison after his arrest by the ED on June 14.

