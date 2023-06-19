ED registers FIR against Bihar builder

Patna, June 19 The Enforcement Directorate has registered an FIR against prominent builder Gabbu Singh, known to be a close friend of JD-U national President Lalan Singh, an official said.

Sources said that Gabbu Singh is facing charges of tax theft to the tune of Rs 100 crore. ED had conducted raids at his Patna, Noida and Jharkhand offices of his Govinda Construction company last year and had recovered some important documents.

It has been alleged that Singh has a strong political connection with the ruling parties of Bihar, hence, he could be in the target list of ED.

