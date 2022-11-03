Education of women will increase their participation in workforce: President

Aizawl, Nov 3 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that it should be ensured that the education of women translates into increased participation in the workforce, adding when women would progress, the entire country would also progress.

Addressing the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University here, the President said that the varsity, which started functioning in 2001, is today a prominent University in the northeastern region that is providing quality education.

She also noted that the University has made serious efforts in promoting academics that resulted in remarkable progress in the fields of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Medical Sciences.

Noting that the University has gained the status of 'Institution of Eminence' and taken some path breaking initiatives, Murmu said that the infrastructural development of Mizoram University within a very short span of time is commendable.

The President noted that the Mizoram University has three Incubators for providing innovative and practical training to the students.

The University has signed MoUs with various universities and organisations at national and international level for various academic and technological collaborations. There is no limit to their capabilities.

Therefore, they should just realize their potential. They are the best judge of their own talent and potential, the President said and advised the students to explore the world and do new experiments.

She also urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated and spreading the light of knowledge.

Pointing to the fact that girls comprise more than 50 per cent of students who graduated in the academic session of 2021-22, the President said that the rising number of females in higher education is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate.

Murmu said that the inauguration of two tribal Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang is a step towards empowerment of girl students by providing access to quality education and other facilities.

She said that inauguration of the permanent campus of IIMC Aizawl would be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire northeast region.

The President also virtually inaugurated various education related projects which includes ST Girls hostels at Mizoram University and at Sairang, Government Aizawl College at Maulpui, permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Aizawl and Post Graduate Academic Block at Pachhunga University College.

Earlier, the President arrived in Aizawl from Nagaland. She was greeted at the Lengpui airport by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

