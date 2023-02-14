Efforts to silence Congress, but it will not happen: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Feb 14 Congress General Secretary In-charge communication Jairam Ramesh has accused the Centre of trying to silence the party.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramesh said, "JPC was constituted in Harshad Mehta case, then in Ketan Parekh case and now our demand is legitimate in the Adani-Hindenburg issue as public sector banks and LIC money is at stake.

"The Adani issue pertains to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia and Israel."

He said that the expunction of 'Parliamentary' words are unprecedented as in the past BJP had called Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh 'Mauni Baba'.

He said, "The majority members in JPC would be from the BJP, so why is it afraid of constituting the joint Parliamentary committee."

Jairam on Monday had tweeted, "Today in Supreme Court Solicitor General said Govt has no objection to a commitee to examine the Hindenburg report on Adani. Then why the stubborn refusal to a JPC which will anyway be dominated by BJP & its allies? But will the proposed committee investigate Hindenburg or Adani?" he said.

But, on Tuesday, he said that the subject of the petition is something different as it wants investigation in Hindenburg expose.

The like-minded opposition parties have been demanding a JPC to examine the whole issue as they alleged that public sector banks and LIC have lost money.

The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the existing structure, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and others agencies, are fully equipped to handle the situation which occurred after Hindenburg report on Adani group, and it would not oppose the court's suggestion to constitute a committee to strengthen the existing regime.

