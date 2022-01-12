Efforts to tie-up with BJP in UP polls not making much headway: JD-U

Patna, Jan 12 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is making all efforts for poll tie-up with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but so far, it is yet to achieve any success, say party leaders.

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha has said that the party has authorised Union Minister R.C.P. Singh to hold alliance talks with BJP and bag some seats, but so far nothing has happened.

"The election schedule has been announced in Uttar Pradesh and the party has authorised R.C.P. Singh to do the job for the party. He is interacting with leaders of the BJP but positive results in favour of our party are not coming out," Kushwaha said.

"K.C. Tyagi, the national General Secretary of the party and incharge of Uttar Pradesh, rightly pointed out that BJP should address the issue in two days. He has to look after the organisation in Uttar Pradesh and accordingly make plans for the elections. The time is running out. So, the BJP should make a decision as early as possible. We are still waiting for the decision of the BJP," Kushwaha said.

The JD-U demand sees tied to its wish for a sizeable number of the 24 MLC seats in Bihar where elections are scheduled soon. The JD-U, in spite of having less seats in the Assembly, wants to contest on 12 MLC seats.

