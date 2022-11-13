Election Commission now a "branch of BJP", conducts polls on its signals, alleges Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lashed out at the Election Commission alleging that the poll body has "become a branch of the BJP", while also accusing it of conducting elections on the saffron party's "signals".

The PDP chief alleged that the Election Commission is "no longer independent".

"The Election Commission of India has now become a branch of the BJP. It stays silent, like when BJP campaigned on the basis of religious propaganda in Himachal Pradesh. ECI is no longer independent like it used to be. ECI conducts election on BJP's signals," Mufti said.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 73.23 per cent in the assembly polls, according to data from the Election Commission till 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Solan recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.82 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise. Shimla logged a voter turnout of 69.88 per cent, according to the latest data.

Una recorded a 76.69 per cent voting percentage followed by Kullu with 76.15 per cent. Polling began at 8 am on Saturday to elect members of the assembly. The polling concluded at 5 pm.

Mufti, further slamming the Centre over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, said that the government is there to "disrupt everything".

She also accused the BJP of gaining votes "using their (Pandits') struggles".

"The current government is here to disrupt everything. Kashmiri Pandits have been demanding for so long to get relocated to Jammu till the time things get better in Kashmir, but they (government) stop their incomes, and rations. BJP uses their struggle to gain votes," Mufti alleged.

Earlier last month, Mufti hit out at the Centre over the recent targeted killings in the region and said Kashmiri Pandits are compelled to migrate despite the fact that the BJP is at the helm of affairs at the Centre.

"Targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits are taking place, whose government is there? The Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting in Jammu for the past six months. Today, Farooq Abdullah nor I am in power. There is a BJP government at the Centre. Why are the Kashmiri Pandits compelled to migrate?" Mufti said.

( With inputs from ANI )

