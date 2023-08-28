EMI means Empty Manipulative Installment, Kharge's swipe at PM Modi over Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, Aug 28 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits as "empty manipulative installments", and said if he was genuinely worried about youths' future, he would not have indulged in PR stunt.

His remarks came ahead of the Prime Minister distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments under Rozgar Mela.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "EMI — Empty Manipulative Instalments.

He said that for example, as per records shared by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali in April this year, 15 people were given appointment letters while it was decided to promote 21 people. They were given appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela.

Similarly, in Maulana Azad National Urdu University in April 2023, 38 people were issued appointment letters. However, 18 out of 38 were promotees.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Kharge said, "Modiji, if you are really worried about the future of youths then you would not have been involved in PR stunts to play with their aspirations. Youths of the country have identified the lies, rhetoric and betrayal of the BJP and in 2024 they will show the exit door to the Modi government."

Modi will be distributing the appointment letter to about 51,000 new appointees in different forces. He will address them virtually.

