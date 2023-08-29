Eminem tells Vivek Ramaswamy to 'stop rapping his songs'

Washington, Aug 29 American rapper Eminem's lawyers have sent a letter to Indian-origin tech entreprenuer Vivek Ramaswamy, who is seeking a Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election, asking the latter to stop rapping his songs.

The letter, date August 23 and sent by the rapper's record company BMI, comes more than a week after Ramaswamy delivered an impromptu performance of "Lose Yourself", one of Eminem's most popular numbers, at the Iowa State Fair, reports the BBC.

The letter says the company "received a communication from" Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, objecting to the Republican's use of his "musical compositions".

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach" of its licence, it adds.

Responding to the letter, Ramaswamy's campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, referring to an Eminem lyric, said in a statement on Monday: "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."

On Monday night, Ramaswamy posted on X, formally known as Twitter, to make light of the situation, reports the BBC.

"Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?" he wrote.

Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political newcomer is seen, as a rising star in the campaign following a strong performance at last week's Republican debate.

He is almost tying up with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at number two in polls, beating fellow Indian-American Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released last week showed DeSantis in second place in the Republican race with 12 per cent support -- just four points ahead of Ramaswamy.

With a worth of more than $950 million, Ramaswamy raised more than $450,000, with an average donation of $38, in the first hour after the Republican debate.

In addition, he was the most Google-searched Republican candidate, followed by Haley, according to Fox News.

Also at the debate, Ramaswamy did not rule out the possibility of teaming with former President Donald Trump if the latter secured nomination for a third time.

