Employment increased by 22% since 2013-14: Labour Minister

New Delhi, March 24 There has been a 22 per cent increase in employment in the last seven years since 2013-14, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday told the Parliament.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he also said that as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLSF), the unemployment rate among graduate-level job-seekers, between the age group of 18 to 40 years, has come down.

Replying to the supplementary questions in the House, Yadav said that apart from the farm sector, other sectors such as transport, education, hospitality, education, trade, and information technology have witnessed an increase in employment.

Over 27 crore informal workers have also been enrolled on the e-SHRAM portal during the last six months, he said.

The e-SHRAM portal was launched in August, 2021 with an objective to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate delivery of social security schemes/welfare schemes of the Central and state governments to them. Any unorganised sector worker between 16 and 59 years of age group is eligible for registration on this portal.

The government has made a provision for all registered workers to get an accidental insurance cover of Rs two lakh free of cost for a year through the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), the Minister said.

