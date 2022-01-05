Enact law banning online gambling: PMK's Ramadoss

Chennai, Jan 5 The PMK founder S.Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the online gambling so that news about suicide due to money loss does not become like daily weather report.

Ramdoss said the Tamil Nadu government should immediately enact a law banning online gambling.

According to Ramadoss during the past three days there have been two suicides and one robbery that are attributed to loss of money in online gambling.

