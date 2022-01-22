Entrepreneurship is the future of Punjab, says Sidhu

Chandigarh, Jan 22 Unveiling distinct features of the Punjab Model, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Sidhu on Saturday announced the "Youth, Skilling and Entrepreneurship" program under the new Punjab.

The Punjab Model is not a mere election model but a well-researched tailor-made solution-model based on geographical, social and economic factors created for the people of Punjab, he told the media here.

"Today's youth give hope to Punjab. They have immense energy and the same has been proven through their achievements in India and abroad. Hence, it's very important to have a holistic roadmap for creating an enabling environment for youth, skilling, entrepreneurship and sports, so that they don't have to move abroad," Sidhu said while listing out his party's priorities, if the Congress returns to power in the February 20 polls in Punjab.

"A one-two point scheme is not required, a multiple pronged approach is the solution," he said.

Sidhu promised to create over 5 lakh jobs through Urban Employment Guarantee Mission in the next five years and creating de-addiction centres.

"The youth will be provided with the adrenaline of business, sports and growth and make them future leaders of the state. The Youth, Skilling and Entrepreneurship program can change the face of the state. It's time to be a part of this change and create the future we want the next generation to live in," an excited Sidhu added.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

