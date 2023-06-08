Erdogan calls for promoting dialogue over Turkey's accession to EU

Ankara, June 8 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the necessity of promoting dialogue for his country's accession to the European Union (EU) in a phone talk with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.

"It is necessary to increase contacts at all levels with a concrete and positive agenda in the direction of Turkey's full membership to the EU, which has great strategic value for Europe," an official statement quoted Erdogan as saying.

The EU's "fair treatment and supportive perspective" for Turkey's full EU membership would open up new horizons in relations between Ankara and the block, the statement said.

During the phone conversation, Erdogan also underlined the importance of updating the customs union agreement between Ankara and Brussels, ensuring visa-free for Turkish citizens within the EU, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on migration management and counterterrorism, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor