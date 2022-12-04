ESIC to upgrade, modernise its infra: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 Acknowledging the considerable increase in the number of insured workers and their dependents coming under the ambit of the ESI Scheme, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has directed the ESIC to lay emphasis on strengthening the infrastructure.

The Minister further informed that 'Nirman Se Shakti' initiative has been started to strengthen and modernise the infrastructure of ESIC hospitals and dispensaries in a phased manner.

During the meeting, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the latest technologies are proposed to be adopted by ESIC for construction and monitoring of projects using drones and online real time dashboard.

The 189th Meeting of Employees' State Insurance Corporation was held on Sunday at ESIC Headquarters under the Chairmanship of Bhupender Yadav.

With the vision to improve the healthcare and benefits services delivery mechanism and strengthen the infrastructure of ESIC towards managing the increasing number of insured workers coming into the ambit of ESI Scheme, ESIC approved the proposals for setting up new 100 bedded ESIC Hospital at Shyamlibazar, Agartala, Tripura and 100 bedded ESIC Hospital at Idukki, Kerala.

The 100-bedded ESIC Hospitals at Agartala and Idukki will cater to the medical needs of around 60,000 beneficiaries each.

Considering the significant increase in the number of candidates for admissions under Ward of IPs Quota in ESIC Medical Institutions, the Corporation approved the proposal of increasing the number of seats under Wards of Insured Persons (IPs) category in two of its ESIC Nursing Colleges at Gulbarga and Bengaluru. Further, the ESI Corporation also approved the proposal to start Ph.D., MDS, nursing and paramedical courses in its medical institutions spread across the country.

Due to the relatively low returns on debt instruments coupled with the need to diversify, the ESI Corporation accorded its approval for investments of surplus funds in equity, restricted to Exchanged Traded Funds.

The initial investment shall start at 5 per cent and increase up to 15 per cent gradually, after review of two quarters. The investment will be confined in Exchange Traded Funds which is Nifty50 and Sensex.

